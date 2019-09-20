Julie Andrews to Receive AFI Lifetime Achievement Award

"Julie Andrews is practically perfect in every way," said Kathleen Kennedy, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, in a statement.

The American Film Institute Board of Trustees announced on Friday that Julie Andrews will be a recipient of the 48th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

Andrews is best known for The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins, the latter of which she won an Oscar for in 1965. Her career has spanned many decades and includes popular credits such as The Princess Diaries.

"Julie Andrews is practically perfect in every way," said Kathleen Kennedy, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees. "Her talents across time have inspired a shared sense of joy across generations, and her gifts to our cultural heritage are a testament to the power of this art form to bring us together when we need it most. AFI is proud to sing her praises with its 48th Life Achievement Award."

The actress will receive the award at an upcoming gala tribute event.

The AFI Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 1973. Last year's winner was Denzel Washington, and previous honorees include Sean Connery, Diane Keaton and George Clooney.