Julie Chen Makes First Red-Carpet Appearance Since Leaving 'The Talk'

On Thursday afternoon, Julie Chen appeared on a red carpet for the first time since leaving morning show The Talk, a decision that followed husband Les Moonves' exit from CBS amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Chen, who is expected to remain as host of the reality show Big Brother and resigned as co-host of The Talk on Sept. 18, attended the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai luncheon in Beverly Hills. The gala, held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, celebrated 60 years of supporting healthcare, research and innovation at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

The TV host posed for photos but did not speak to the press on the carpet; reporters, however, were given a prepared statement in which Chen said, "The real-life heroes of the Women’s Guild are changing countless lives through their support of innovation and research in healthcare. Their commitment to improving patient care helps makes our community stronger, provides much-needed hope to many and is an inspiration to all.”

Chen has close ties to the organization, having been one of its honorees in 2011. The luncheon's attendees were given her new children's book, When I Grow Up, as part of a gift bag.

Diane Keaton, Lana Del Rey and Sami Gayle were also in attendance at the event, which was hosted by Carrie Ann Inaba and honored mother-daughter writer/director duo Nancy Meyers and Hallie Meyers-Shyer. Keaton presented the award to the pair, having worked with Meyers on her hits Father of the Bride, Baby Boom and Something's Gotta Give.

Keaton remembered having first met Meyers-Shyer when she played a flower girl in Father of the Bride, and noted how the now-29-year-old had recently written and directed her first film, Home Again with Reese Witherspoon.

"Nancy Meyers was 29 when she made her first movie, too, but the difference is she didn't have the opportunity to write and direct one of her own until she was 48," Keaton told the crowd during her speech. "Things have changed, things have really changed for us gals out there."

The star also credited Meyers for own career, joking, "Where would I be without Nancy, quite honestly? I wouldn't be here. I see myself in a sad little house, still unmarried, still abandoned, but anyways — of course I owe everything to Nancy."

After accepting their award, Meyers and Meyers-Shyer did a short Q&A, asking each other about their careers, both of which have largely focused on rom-coms and films about women. Meyers-Shyer asked her mother about starting out as a female director, writer and producer in the 1980s, and Meyers said that in meetings with studios and executives, she was largely ignored in favor of her male writing partners.

Additionally, Meyers revealed, "The contract for me with [the 1980 film] Private Benjamin was that if one of the male producers wasn't present, I couldn't be on the set alone, but you know how I feel about that. And now I'm here and where are they? But it didn't feel great then."

Meyers went on to speak about how much progress Hollywood has made with diversity, recalling how "sets were swarming with women" when she worked alongside Meyers-Shyer as a producer on Home Again.

Still, she pointed out that 87 percent of movies are made by men, and told her daughter, "There's a lot of new voices and obviously there's a million new platforms and there's lots of ways for women to get their voices out there, but the parity with men still isn't so. Your generation can't wait another 40 years to get this act together, and I think the Time's Up movement has been miraculous in bringing it to everyone's attention, but you can't let go."

The Women's Guild gala also featured a raffle and fashion show by St. John.

