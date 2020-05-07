Julie Goldstein Joins ShivHans Pictures as Head of Production (Exclusive)

The former HBO Films and Miramax exec will oversee the feature slate at Shivan Rawat's production and finance venture.

ShivHans Pictures has named former HBO Films and Miramax exec Julie Goldstein as president of production.

In her new role, Goldstein will oversee the Trumbo producer's current slate of productions, new development deals, content acquisitions, strategic partnerships and movie co-productions.

"Julie brings an exceptional track record of developing and producing noteworthy and commercially successful films and entertainment. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, relationships and passion that will greatly enhance the ShivHans production slate in new and exciting ways," Shivani Rawat, founder and CEO of ShivHans Pictures, said in a statement.

Goldstein most recently served as president of production at Endgame Entertainment, where her film and TV credits included Murder Mystery, Looper and Side Effects. Goldstein was earlier a senior vp at HBO Films, and before that spent over a decade at Miramax Films, where her executive producer credits included Chicago and Shakespeare in Love.

"ShivHans’ focus on dynamic and inclusive storytelling combined with its resources to bring such projects to fruition is incredibly attractive, and I’m so excited to work with Shivani and the entire team at ShivHans,” said Goldstein in her own statement.

Goldstein has also worked on projects like The Hunt for Blumhouse Films and executive produced Fox Searchlight’s Belle under her independent banner, Sandalboot Entertainment. Goldstein is based out of New York and will report directly to Rawat.

ShivHans Pictures upcoming films include Jonathan Hensleigh’s The Ice Road, starring Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne; Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of Chicago 7; David Oyelowo’s directorial debut The Water Man; and Sneha Koorse’s Badmash, a collaboration with Issa Rae’s ColorCreative.