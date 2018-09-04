American Film Institute Names Juli Goodwin Chief Communications Officer

She previously served as executive vp domestic publicity for Warner Bros. Pictures.

Juli Goodwin has been named chief communications officer for the American Film Institute, it was announced Tuesday by president-CEO Bob Gazzale.

Goodwin most recently served as executive vp domestic publicity for Warner Bros. Pictures, which she first joined in 2000. During her tenure at the studio, she rose from vp domestic publicity to senior vp, taking over the domestic publicity department in 2007 and rising to exec vp in 2011. During Goodwin's tenure, she was involved in campaigns for films from The Matrix, Mystic River and The Dark Knight to American Sniper, Wonder Woman and Dunkirk, as well as best picture Oscar winners Million Dollar Baby and Argo.

Goodwin started her career at publicity firm Clein + White, and also served a stint as vp publicity and promotions for Fine Line Features.

"Juli's commitment to AFI is a seismic moment in the history of the Institute," Gazzale said in announcing her appointment. "Her peerless experience and passion for the art form will serve to strengthen AFI's national mandate — to educate today's audiences and tomorrow's artists."

Said Goodwin: "I am truly honored to join this historic organization and have the chance to work with Bob and his talented team. I have long admired the good work done by the AFI on behalf of our industry and their commitment to educating future storytellers."