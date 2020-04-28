Julie Nathanson, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 68

She worked for more than 20 years at Rogers & Cowan, with clients including Raquel Welch and Frank Langella.

Julie Nathanson, a longtime executive with Rogers & Cowan who represented such clients as Raquel Welch, Michael Urie, Frank Langella, Bruce Greenwood and Terry Bradshaw, died Sunday night in the Hollywood Hills after a battle with cancer. She was 68.

After more than 20 years with Rogers & Cowan, she left in 2017 to start her own firm and continued to work for clients as recently as this week.

Raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Nathanson graduated from the University of Minnesota and founded her own publicity firm in 1988 right out of college. A few years later, she merged with Levine Schneider PR and then moved to Rogers & Cowan, where she reached the level of executive vp.

"While she was a fixture on red carpets, Julie rarely stuck around for the afterparties," her friend Rick Siegel said in a statement. "Usually as soon as the event started, she would head home, get into her pajamas and walk her Polish Lowland Sheepdog, Eloise [and before that, Tallulah]."

Survivors include her father, Mickey, and brothers Leo, Marshall Jr. and Michael.