'Juliet, Naked' and 'Maiden' Doc Set for First Northwoods Film Festival

The first annual Northwoods Film Festival has announced the lineup for its inaugural edition which is set to take place on Aug. 16 and 17.

The nonprofit Woodruff, Wisconsin festival, which aims to provide local audiences with the opportunity to see films not typically screened in the local market, will open with director Tom Harper’s Wild Rose, which stars Jessie Buckley as a rebellious country singer who is fresh out of prison but committed to pursuing her dream of becoming a music star.



The festival will also screen the documentary Biggest Little Farm, directed by John Chester, which chronicles a couple’s journey as they develop a sustainable on 200 acres of barren farmland outside of L.A.

On Saturday Aug. 17, the Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke and Chris O’Dowd starrer Juliet, Naked will play along with Sony Picture Classics’ Maiden, a documentary that depicts the true story of the 1989 all-female sailboat crew as they compete in the grueling Whitbread Round the World Race.

Each feature film will be preceded by short films such as Two Balloons, Singularity Stories Volume 1, In This Life and Lavender.

“We are thrilled to announce a dynamic group of films in this year’s lineup bringing together a variety of stories,” said Northwoods Film Festival executive director Bess Donoghue. “Our inaugural slate of films has something special for everybody including a fun crop of short films that are sure to delight audiences who might not normally have the opportunity to see.”