Juliette Binoche to Receive European Achievement in World Cinema Honor

The European Film Academy will honor the French star of 'The English Patient,' 'Chocolat' and 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being' at the 32nd European Film Awards in Berlin Nov. 7.

Oscar-winning French actress Juliette Binoche will be honored by the European Film Academy this year with its European Achievement in World Cinema award.

The lifetime achievement honor, presented to a European filmmaker who has had a global impact on the cinema industry, will be presented at the 32nd European Film Awards in Berlin on Nov.7.

Binoche herself is a three-time European Film Award winner, having picked up best European actress honors in 1992 for Léos Carax's The Lovers of the Bride and in 1997 for Anthony Minghella's The English Patient —the same role that won her an Oscar for best supporting actress. In 2001, Binoche won the EFA's audience award as best European actress for her turn in Lasse Hallström's Chocolat.

Binoche's directorial collaborations—with the likes of Louis Malle, Krzysztof Kieslowski, Michael Haneke, John Boorman, Claire Denis, Olivier Assayas, Isabel Coixet, and Malgorzata Szumowska— read like a who's who of European auteurs. Internationally, she has worked with such varied talents as David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis), Abbas Kiarostami (Certified Copy) and Hirokazu Kore-eda (in this year's Venice Festival opener The Truth).

Binoche had a small role in Jean-Luc Godard's 1985 drama Hail Mary but it was her starring performance in André Téchiné's Rendez-Vous, released the same year, that truly announced her arrival on the European film scene. Her international breakthrough came three years later, playing alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in Philip Kaufman's The Unbearable Lightness of Being. It is still one of her most commercially-successful films, alongside The English Patient, Chocolat and less critically-acclaimed features such as Godzilla and The Ghost in the Shell.