Juliette Lewis, Garret Dillahunt to Star in Indie Drama 'Supreme Ruler' (Exclusive)

Brian Geraghty and Marina Squerciati are also set to star.

Juliette Lewis and Garret Dillahunt will star in Screen Media's indie drama Supreme Leader.

Supreme Ruler centers on small-town go-getter Steve Loomis (Dillahunt), whose dream of becoming "supreme ruler" of his local Buffalo Lodge is unexpectedly challenged by a hard-drinking, womanizing lodge member, Hank. The two men are forced to travel to the Buffalo National Convention in Chicago in order to win the support of the organization's national leaders, where Steve befriends an established supreme ruler, Nancy (Lewis).

Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker, The Alienist) and Marina Squerciati (Chicago P.D.) will also star, with Tom Berenger currently in talks for the role of Hank.

Duane Edwards will direct from a script by Frederick Mensch. Edwards will also produce, along with Emanuele Moretti and D.J. Dodd. Paolo Monaci and Patrizia Fersurella will co-produce.

Seth Needle will executive produce for Screen Media, which will be releasing the film theatrically.

Lewis, who is repped by UTA and Untitled, stars opposite Jennifer Garner in Lena Dunham's upcoming HBO comedy, Camping, and is set for Blumhouse thriller Ma and Sam Taylor-Johnson's A Million Little Pieces adaptation.

Dillahunt can currently be seen on the fourth season of Fear the Walking Dead and will next be in theaters with Steve McQueen's Widows. He is repped by UTA and D2 Management.

Geraghty is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Paul Hastings. Squerciati is repped by Gersh and MJ Management.