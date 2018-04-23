'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' Set for Winter 2019 Release

Sony chairman Tom Rothman also impressed theater owners at CinemaCon on Monday night when bringing Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio to the stage to talk about 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman delivered an early Christmas 2019 present to theater owners Monday night as CinemaCon got underway in Los Angeles.

Rothman announced that the follow up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will be ready in time for a Christmas 2019 release.

"I'd bet on seeing Dwayne Johnson in theaters again in December 2019. Don't rush to give all those screens to Star Wars," Rothman quipped. "Come on, fair's fair."

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is one of the most successful films in Sony's history, grossing more than $956 million at the worldwide box office following its year-end 2017 release.

Rothman was in high form as he took to the stage at CinemaCon to plug the studio's upcoming slate. Sony is first up this year at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of Hollywood studios and theater owners. He capped the Sony presentation by bringing Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio on stage to talk about their next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which opens in theaters in August 2019.

The film studio chairman also introduced a new trailer for the Tom Hardy superhero pic, Venom (Oct. 5), while Phil Lord and Chris Miller shared footage of their animated superhero pic Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse (Dec. 14).