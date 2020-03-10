Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Team Up to Find Magical Tree in 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer

Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti also star in the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson set out on a journey to find a legendary tree in the latest trailer for Walt Disney Studios' Jungle Cruise.

Set during the early 20th century, the film follows riverboat captain Frank (Johnson) as he takes a scientist, Lily (Blunt), and her brother, McGregor (Jack Whitehall), on a mission into the jungle to find the Tree of Life. During the journey, the group must contend with dangerous wild animals and a competing German expedition.

Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti also star in the Jaume Collet-Serra- directed film.

The trailer opens with Lily explaining to Frank why she is in the jungle. "There is a legend in the jungles of the Amazon of a tree that heals all. It could change the world," she says. "But if it gets into the wrong hands, it could awaken a great evil."

While Frank is skeptical about the Tree of Life actually existing, Lily insists that the legend is real. He later reveals that he has spent years looking for the tree and hasn't been able to find it. "You're searching for something that can't be found," he says.

Lily later reveals that she has a special key that will help the group find the Tree of Life.

A montage of clips follows that shows Frank, Lily and McGregor on their journey throughout the jungle, which includes them crossing paths with a number of dangerous animals. The group also comes face to face with Plemons' character, who shoots a missile at their boat.

The trailer concludes with Frank coming to Lily's rescue when they swing on a vine to another side of the jungle. When Frank is unable to latch his foot on a roof, the two go swinging back to the starting place. "Just leave me alone. That was a disaster," she says.

Jungle Cruise will be in theaters on July 24. Watch the full trailer below.