Juno Awards: Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne, Shawn Mendes Among Winners

Canada's Grammys became the latest awards show to go virtual amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, with Grammy-winning Cara picking up three trophies.

The Junos, Canada's national music awards, were handed out on Monday, with Alessia Cara among the top winners with three trophies, including for best album of the year.

The ceremony went virtual this year after the Junos were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Cara, who earned a best new artist Grammy in 2018, was to have hosted the in-person main gala awards show in Saskatoon, which was to have included 60 performers appearing at 11 different venues as part of JunoFest. Heading into Monday night, Cara led the nominations with six nods, with Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and Michael Buble also scoring nominations for Canada's version of the Grammys.

During a muted and shorter pandemic-era edition that streamed online on CBC Gem, the best rap recording of the year went to Tory Lanez for "Bad Habits," while songstress Lennon Stella, who also appeared along with sister Maisy Stella in the ABC drama Nashville, won for breakthrough artist of the year.

Cara won for best songwriter of the year, best pop album and best album of the year for The Pains of Growing. And the best single of the year competition went to "Senorita," performed by Mendes and Camila Cabello, while the best rock album of the year was picked up by The Glorious Sons for A War on Everything.

The crown for the Juno Fan Choice competition — the only category voted on by ordinary Canadians — went to Avril Lavigne, who prevailed over crowded competition from fellow Canadians Cara, Ali Gatie, bbno$, Bieber, Loud Luxury, NAV, Mendes, The Weeknd and Lanez.

Elsewhere, the best artist of the year honor went to Mendes for the second year running at the Junos, while the prize for best international album of the year went to Billie Eilish for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

A number of performers and stars appeared in the virtual edition of the Junos this year, including The Dead South, Neon Dreams and Cara.

A full list of winners is available at junoawards.ca.