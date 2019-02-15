Jussie Smollett Attack: Two Suspects Arrested

CBS Chicago reported that the police raided the home of two persons of interest in the attack on Wednesday night.

Two men have been arrested in the case of assault on Jussie Smollett, Chicago police told The Hollywood Reporter.

The men have yet to be charged with a crime, police said Friday afternoon.

No other information was shared.

"Through meticulous investigation, #ChicagoPolice detectives have identified the persons of interest in the area of the alleged attack of the Empire castmember. These individuals are not yet suspects but were in area of concern and are being questioned. Investigation continues," said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi via Twitter on Thursday.

The 36-year-old actor says he was attacked last month in the early morning hours by two assailants who yelled racist and homophobic language before and during the beating. The actor also told police his attackers yelled pro-"Make America Great Again" (MAGA) comments during the attack, such as declaring Chicago "MAGA country."

Police on Thursday also said that reports of detectives investigating whether the attack was a hoax was unconfirmed by the department.

On Friday, Smollett gave his first televised interview, with ABC's Good Morning America, aired in which he shared details about the attack. "I'm pissed off. It's the attackers, but it's also the attacks," he told Robin Roberts, explaining that he was frustrated with those who didn't believe him. "Like, you know, at first it was the thing of like, listen, if I tell the truth then that's because it's the truth. Then it became a thing of, like, how can you doubt that? How can you not believe that? It's the truth."

On the Fox drama, Smollett plays musician Jamal Lyon, the son of Lucious (Terence Howard) and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). The character is gay.

Smollett told Ellen DeGeneres in 2015 that he self-identifies as gay but chooses to keep his personal life out of the public eye. He explained, "There is no closet, there's never been a closet that I've been in."