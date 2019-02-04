Jussie Smollett Initially "Did Not Want to Report" Chicago Assault, Incident Report Reveals

According to the report, Chicago police found Smollett at his home with a stained shirt and a white rope around his neck. A friend of the 'Empire' actor called the police on his behalf.

Jussie Smollett initially "did not want to report" his alleged assault and battery last week in Chicago, according to the initial Chicago police incident report.

The report, secured via a FOIA request obtained by ABC7 Eyewitness News in Chicago and shared with The Hollywood Reporter, states that a 60-year-old friend that called the police for Smollett said the actor "did not want to report offense however he believed it to be in the best interest to." According to the report, Chicago police found Smollett at his home with a stained shirt and a white rope around his neck.

Other details in the report include that Smollett alleged that when his two attackers approached him, they gained his attention by shouting, "Empire fa***t n***er." (Smollett plays the gay musician Jamal Lyon on the Fox show and has publicly come out as gay.) The report added that the "primary aggressor" wore a mask, while both alleged attackers were dressed in black. The aggressors hit Smollett "about the face with their hands," according to the report. Smollett did not notice any distinguishing features to either of his alleged aggressors, nor where they went after the attack. The report states that police recommended he seek medical attention, and he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The report also confirms that Smollett received "hate mail" at his workplace on Jan. 22, one week prior to the encounter.

Other details in the report line up with widely reported information about Smollett's allegations: Smollett was leaving a Subway restaurant on the 300 block of East North Water Street around 2 a.m. last Tuesday when two attackers approached him, punched him, poured an unidentified chemical substance on him, which is suspected to be bleach, and pulled a noose around his neck.

These latest developments follow Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi's tweet on Monday that "additional security cameras have been located and footage is being downloaded and reviewed" with regard to the case. Images of "persons of interest" were released last week but none have been identified, according to Guglielmi. FBI Chicago is following leads on the alleged threat letter sent to Smollett, while Chicago Police is leading up the investigation into the alleged assault and battery.

Smollett made his first public appearance at a performance at West Hollywood's Troubador club on Saturday, during which time he clarified some details in the case. "I had to be here tonight. I couldn't let those motherfuckers win," he told the cheering crowd.