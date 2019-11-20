TV Jussie Smollett Files Counterclaim Against Chicago, Says Prosecution Was Malicious 7:35 AM PST 11/20/2019 by the Associated Press FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images Jussie Smollett Smollett’s attorneys claim the actor was the victim of a prosecution that caused humiliation and extreme distress. Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett says his $10,000 payment after the close of a criminal case should prevent Chicago from seeking reimbursement for a police investigation of his claim that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack. Smollett’s attorneys filed a response Tuesday to Chicago’s lawsuit in federal court. They also filed a counterclaim against the city, saying Smollett was the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused humiliation and extreme distress. Smollett told police he was beaten in January by two men who looped a noose around his neck. Chicago police said it was staged, and Smollett was charged with making a false report. But prosecutors in March dropped the case. Smollett maintains his innocence but agreed to let authorities keep a $10,000 bail. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME the Associated Press THRnews@thr.com @thr