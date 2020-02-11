Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago by Special Prosecutor

The actor made headlines around the world when he claimed to be the victim of a hate crime, which police said was a lie.

Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday in Chicago by a special prosecutor relating to an alleged hate crime hoax a year ago, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Exact details are unclear.

Smollett was indicted by special prosecutor Dan Webb, a former U.S. Attorney, appointed in August of last year by a Chicago judge to investigate the Smollett case debacle. The disgraced actor is due back in court Feb. 24.

Smollett told Chicago police last year that he was jumped by two men in the early morning hours and they yelled racial and homophobic slurs at the actor during the assault.

Police concluded that the attack was staged, accusing the Empire actor of trying to boost his career with the egregious news of the assault. Smollett and his legal team have maintained he was attacked.

Smollett was subsequently charged then in the alleged hoax with 16 felony counts, but those charges were then dropped by the Cook County prosecutors' office in a deal with the actor's legal team, much to the ire of police and then-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The police and city brought a lawsuit against the actor to cover the man-hours they say were wasted on his false report.

More to come.