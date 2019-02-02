Jussie Smollett Takes Stage in Chicago Days After Attack: "I Didn't Want the Motherf—ers to Win"

Smollett performed a mix of songs from his debut album and Empire, including the song “Heavy.”

Days after his attack in Chicago, Empire star Jussie Smollett played an hourlong set to a packed room.

Smollett performed a mix of songs from his debut album and Empire, including the song “Heavy.” There are a lot of Empire fans here,” Smollett said. “I’m very honored to be able to bring to life the character Jamal. The next song is from the show. It now has new meaning to me.”

Before Smollett's performance, his siblings took the stage — they had cautioned him against performing. “I didn’t want the motherfuckers to win,” said Smollett to a crowd that cheered and applauded.

Smollett had already canceled the meet-and-greets at the concert, offering to refund the money or donate it to the Black AIDS Institute, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of his fans, who packed the Toubadour from wall to wall.

“I keep looking at the set list,” said Smollett. “I can’t remember s—t right now.”

“I promise I’ll sign those,” he said to a fan holding up Empire album covers.

“Love is too short not to love who you want to love, and life is too long to not love who you love,” he said, as the crowd roared.

He later added: “The hateful rhetoric has to stop and it stops when you believe in love. People who celebrate love get wrapped up in so much hate. We cannot let that happen. We are destined to fail to even exist. Take love back. We have to take it back because it was ours to begin with. Hurt people hurt people, they don’t know why.”

Telling the crowd how much he loved them and appreciated their support, he added: “There’s a lot I haven’t been able to say. I’m sure my lawyers are like shut up and sing."

Smollett was attacked early Tuesday morning in what Chicago police called a possible hate crime.

The 36-year-old actor was exiting a restaurant in the 300 block of East North Water Street when two suspects began yelling racial and homophobic slurs toward him. They then proceeded to attack Smollett, punching him before pouring an unknown chemical substance over him, police said. At some point during the attack, one of the suspects wrapped a rope around Smollett's neck.

On Saturday night, Smollett explained that as a result of the attack, he was left bruised but his ribs were not cracked. He sought medical treatment right away, but he was not hospitalized, contrary to reports. Both of his doctors cleared him to perform Saturday night.

"And, above all, I fought the fuck back.”

He finished with the song "Powerful," which he sang with Alicia Keys on Empire.

Empire series creator Lee Daniels also was in attendance, while Congresswoman Maxine Walters sat in the VIP area with Smollett’s family.