Jussie Smollett Is "Pissed Off" After Brutal Attack

The 'Empire' star spoke with 'Good Morning America' anchor Robin Roberts in his first televised interview since he was assaulted in what Chicago police have called a possible hate crime.

Jussie Smollett sat down with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts for his first televised interview — which will air in its entirety on Thursday morning — since telling police that he was brutally attacked by two men in Chicago last month.

"I'm pissed off. It's the attackers, but it's also the attacks," he told Roberts in a clip from the sit-down released on Wednesday, also explaining that he was frustrated by those who didn't believe this story. "Like, you know, at first it was the thing of like, listen, if I tell the truth then that's it because it's the truth. Then it became a thing of, like, how can you doubt that? How can you not believe that? It's the truth."

Added Smollett, "Then it became a thing of, like, it's not necessarily that you don't believe that this is the truth. You don't even want to see the truth."

The Empire star's interview with Roberts comes two weeks after he told Chicago police that two men assaulted him as he was exiting a restaurant in the 300 block of East North Water Street. Smollett said that the assailants were wearing "Make America Great Again" hats and shouting racist and homophobic slurs at him. According to a police report, chemicals were poured on Smollett's face and a rope was placed around his neck.

So far, no arrests have been made.

In the days that have passed, Chicago police have said that Smollett has been hesitant to turn over evidence that could help move along the investigation. Police requested Smollett's phone records because he previously stated that he was on the phone with his manager, Brandon Z. Moore, at the time of the attack.

While Smollett ended up turning over his phone records, they were too heavily redacted to aid in the investigation, Chicago police said. Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, "We are very appreciative of the victim’s cooperation. However, the records provided do not meet the burden for a criminal investigation."

Reps for Smollett later said that he only redacted information in an effort to protect the "privacy of personal contacts." His publicists elaborated, "Any redacted information was intended to protect the privacy of personal contacts or high-profile individuals not relevant to the attack."

Earlier this month, Smollett addressed the incident during a concert in Los Angeles. Smollett explained that as a result of the attack, he was left bruised but his ribs were not cracked as had been reported. He sought medical treatment right away but was not hospitalized, also contrary to reports.

"And, above all," he told the crowd at the time, "I fought the fuck back."

Watch the preview for Smollett's interview with Roberts below.