Jussie Smollett "Under Arrest and in Custody," Chicago Police Say

The actor turned himself in, and there will be a press briefing on the investigation prior to a bond hearing, police representatives say.

Chicago police said Wednesday they have arrested Empire star Jussie Smollett on a Class 4 felony charge for falsifying a police report.

The actor turned himself in, the Associated Press said.

The development comes a day after actor was charged with federal disorderly conduct by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office following news that he was considered a suspect for filing a false police report about an alleged attack against him on Jan. 29.

"Jussie Smollett is under arrest and in custody of detectives," Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted early on Wednesday. "At 9am at #ChicagoPolice Headquarters, Supt Eddie Johnson, Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki will brief reporters on the investigation prior to the defendants appearance in court."

Added Tom Ahern, deputy director - news affairs & communications: "Chicago Police Detectives take #Empire actor #JussieSmollett into custody to face Class 4 Felony charge (punishable for up to 3yrs in prison) for Disorderly Conduct in Falsifying Police report."

A bond hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Chicago time in Cook County Criminal Court, according to the police.

The charge is a class 4 felony, according to Guglielmi, which carries a potential sentence of one to three years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines. According to the relevant section of the Illinois statute, such a charge occurs when a person makes a report of a crime to a police officer while knowing that the information isn't true, doesn't have the "reasonable grounds necessary" to believe that it will contribute to the public's safety or calls 911 with a "false alarm or complaint."

Fox and 20th Century Fox Television had on Wednesday declined to comment on the new classification. Smollett’s lawyers had said in a statement: "Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense."