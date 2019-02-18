Jussie Smollett Will Not Be Meeting With Police Monday, Attorneys Say

The actor and his lawyers have vehemently denied accusations the attack was a hoax or that the 'Empire' star fabricated parts of the assault.

Jussie Smollett will not be meeting with Chicago police on Monday, despite reports he would, his lawyers said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Smollett's attorneys, Todd S. Pugh and Victor P. Henderson, "will keep an active dialogue going with Chicago police on his behalf. We have no further comment today," the statement reads.

The 36-year-old actor has been embroiled in controversy since he reported being assaulted by two men last month, who he alleged were Donald Trump supporters and he said targeted him for being black and gay.

Two suspects were arrested in the case, but they were later freed. Police said the "trajectory" of the investigation had shifted, but offered no specifics.

"We can confirm that the information received from the individuals [arrested and later released] questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has, in fact, shifted the trajectory of the investigation," police said over the weekend.

Smollett and his lawyers have vehemently denied accusations the attack was a hoax or that the actor fabricated parts of the assault.