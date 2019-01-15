'Just Dance' Movie in the Works at Screen Gems

The Sony Pictures label has nabbed the film rights to Ubisoft's video game staple with around 120 million followers worldwide.

Just Dance is a marquee dance game on Sony’s PlayStation platform that features a host of Sony Music artists. First released in 2009, the video game is ten years old and features Sony Music artists like Shakira, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Jennifer Lopez, P!nk and Calvin Harris.

Ubisoft Film and Television and Olive Bridge Entertainment will develop and produce the project and eventually target with the movie release around 120 million video game players worldwide.

Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin will produce for Ubisoft Film and Television, alongside Jodi Hildebrand and Will Gluck for Olive Bridge Entertainment.

Eric Paquette and Brian Dukes are overseeing for Screen Gems.