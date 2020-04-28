Just for Laughs Fest Taps Marina Di Pancrazio to Ramp Up TV Production

The Disney veteran becomes chief content revenue officer as the live comedy group dives deeper into TV development worldwide.

The Just For Laughs Group has named long-time Walt Disney exec Marina Di Pancrazio as chief content revenue officer, to oversee the live comedy group's global content business, which includes a Los Angeles development office.

Di Pancrazio, a 12-year Disney veteran most recently in TV distribution as the director of sales service for Disney properties, Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm, the Academy Awards and ABC, will work with Spencer Griffin, head of TV development at Just For Laughs.

The latest hire at Just For Laughs as it drives deeper into TV was announced by ICM Partners and Canadian partners Groupe CH and Bell Media. DiPancrazio will be charged with striking strategic alliances and partnerships with TV producers, streaming platforms and broadcasters.

Just For Laughs will aim at producing and selling 100 hours of new unscripted and scripted TV content a year and expanding the company’s library and filmed content business across North America and the world. Griffin, a former Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and Big Breakfast exec, joined Just for Laughs in May 2019 to develop TV specials and series for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

The comedy festival has done TV series like the hidden-camera reality series Just for Laughs Gags, formats like House of Pranks and over 150 hours of stand-up comedy specials featuring talent like Neil Patrick Harris, Trevor Noah and Sarah Silverman.

With Di Pancrazio's hire, Just for Laughs is ramping up its TV push still further. "Comedy is everyone’s go to during tough times. What sold me on this position was the audience affinity and power behind the brand combined with the JFL Comedy Festival’s unsurpassed reputation and ability to discover new comedians. It dominates comedy," Di Pancrazio said in a statement.