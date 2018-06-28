William H. Macy, Jeff Dunham Join Just for Laughs Comedy Fest Lineup

'Uncle Drew' star Lil Rel Howery, Tony Rock and YouTube star Mamri Hart are also added to the performers slate in Montreal.

Shameless star William H. Macy and comedy giant Jeff Dunham are to host galas at the upcoming Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, organizers announced Thursday.

Macy, who plays Frank Gallagher on Showtime's comedy-drama, will emcee a marquee gala on July 29, while Dunham, who returns to Just For Laughs after 22 years, will host two more high profile galas on July 27.

Elsewhere, Lil Rel Howery, star of the upcoming Fox sitcom Rel, based on his life, and this weekend's basketball-themed big screen comedy Uncle Drew, will bring his stand up show, Lil Rel and Friends, to Montreal, while YouTube star Jacksepticeye will perform at Just For Laughs on July 26.

Another YouTuber, Mamrie Hart, will join Dulce Sloan, Liza Treyger, Alonzo Bodden and Matt Braunger in emceeing a nightly comedy showcase, Off-JFL's Hosts with the Most. Tony Rock, host of HBO's All Def Comedy and brother of comedy superstar Chris Rock, is bringing his own show, Tony Rock & Friends, to Montreal for a one-night stand on July 28.

Just For Laughs previously announced gala hosting duties for Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and Trevor Noah, and a one-man show by comedy superstar Kevin Hart.

The Montreal-based comedy festival, an annual destination for Hollywood talent scouts, was recently taken over by a consortium that includes ICM Partners and longtime client Howie Mandel.

The 2018 Just for Laughs comedy festival is set to run July 11-29.