Jamie Foxx to Be Honored at Palm Springs Film Festival Gala for 'Just Mercy'

The Oscar winner will be feted during the Jan. 2 gala in the desert.

Jamie Foxx's performance in Just Mercy has caught the attention of Palm Springs International Film Festival organizers, who have selected the Oscar winner to receive a Spotlight Award at the fest's upcoming Film Awards Gala.

Foxx will be presented with the honor Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, where he will take the same stage as fellow honorees Antonio Banderas, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo, Zack Gottsagen, Jennifer Lopez, Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

"In Just Mercy, Jamie Foxx gives a moving and truly remarkable performance as Walter McMillian, a man sentenced to death for a murder for which he was wrongly convicted," said fest chairman Harold Matzner of Foxx's work in the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film. "This is an inspiring drama that brings an important story about how our justice system can fail to the big screen. It is a story that audiences should see."

The award is the latest recognition Foxx has received for Just Mercy following a prize from the African American Film Critics Association and nominations from the Screen Actors Guild, Black Reel Awards and AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards.



The Film Awards Gala is presented by American Express, sponsored by AT&T and Entertainment Tonight and hosted by Mary Hart. The festival runs Jan. 2-13.