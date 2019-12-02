Michael B. Jordan Fights for "Innocent" Man's Life in 'Just Mercy' Trailer

Brie Larson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rob Morgan and Tim Blake Nelson round out the cast in the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film.

Michael B. Jordan's young lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes his Harvard law degree to Alabama to fight for those who were condemned for crimes they didn't commit in the latest Just Mercy trailer.

Based on a true story, the legal drama follows Bryan's defense of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), after he's sentenced to "death by electrocution" for killing an 18-year-old girl, despite evidence that proves he's innocent.

Brie Larson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rob Morgan and Tim Blake Nelson round out the cast in the Destin Daniel Cretton-written and -directed film.

The trailer opens with a shot of Bryan and Walter sitting in a courtroom, as a judge sentences the latter to death. His son John (C.J. LeBlanc) stands up and pleads with the judge, "That's my dad, sir," he says. "He ain't do nothing wrong." When the judge orders John to sit down, he refuses, saying he won't if they're going to kill his dad for no reason, resulting in a screaming match with the judge and the court officers tackling him.

"They convicted an innocent man," Bryan says. "I was taught to fight for the people who need the help the most." Walter says the courts in Alabama don't need evidence to convict someone of something.

Bryan sits in a room full of people and asks who was with Walter the morning the girl was killed, and the majority of the people raise their hands. He also tells Walter he's with him and not going to quit until he's acquitted.

"Your life is still meaningful, and I'm gonna do everything possible to keep them from taking it," Bryan tells Walter.

Just Mercy will be released in select theaters on Dec. 25 and everywhere on Jan. 10.

Watch the full trailer below.