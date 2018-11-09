Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Out of Hospital After Fall

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says she is "doing well" and working from home.

The Supreme Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is home after being released from the hospital. She had been admitted for treatment and observation after fracturing three ribs in a fall.

The court said Ginsburg was released Friday. Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says she is "doing well" and working from home.

The court had previously said the justice fell in her office at the court on Wednesday evening and went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight.

Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.

It's unclear if the injury this week will impact any promotion of the biopic On the Basis of Sex, starring Felicity Jones as Ginsburg. The justice was previously set to appear in screenings and panels ahead of the film's release. This year, Ginsburg was also the subject of the critically acclaimed documentary RBG.

Ginsburg's health was the topic of several late-night shows Thursday, with many hosts wishing her a speedy recovery. Stephen Colbert told his Late Show audience about her fall, adding, "Does she need ribs? I've got ribs! She can take mine," he joked. "And if mine are no good, I've started a crowd-funding page on Ribstarter."

He concluded (in a video posted on YouTube with the title, "Protect Ruth Bader Ginsburg At All Costs"): "Come on Ruth, you're 85 years old. It's time to let go of your extreme sports lifestyle."