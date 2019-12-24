Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Tour Dates and Docuseries

The news came with a video tease for Bieber's first single of 2020, "Yummy," dropping Jan. 3.

Justin Bieber is returning with new music and a tour in 2020.

On Tuesday, the pop superstar shared a YouTube video teasing his upcoming single "Yummy," which is scheduled for release Jan. 3. The song will be featured on the crooner's as-yet untitled fifth studio album, which does not yet have a release date.

The one-minute, 30-second "Super Trailer," which finds him wearing baggy clothes and wondering through an abandoned gas station near Los Angeles, also unveiled the singer's 2020 tour dates. The North American arena/stadium trek launches May 14 at Seattle's CenturyLink Field and wraps Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The video trailer also announced an upcoming Bieber-focused docuseries that will include "all different stories," according to the singer. Further details about the docuseries were not provided.

"As humans we are imperfect," Bieber says in the video. "My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be. God has me right where he wants me."

In describing his new album, the singer says, "I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life."

"It's music that I love the most out of anything I've done," he concludes.

Bieber's last album, Purpose, arrived in 2015 and earned the pop superstar his sixth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Over the past year, Bieber has stayed active on the Billboard charts with his Ed Sheeran collaboration "I Don't Care" and the remix of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." In recent months, Bieber teamed up with country duo Dan + Shay for the hit "10,000" hours, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out the "Super Trailer" for his upcoming music, tour and docuseries below.

