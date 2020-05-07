Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Collaborate on New Single, "Stuck With U"

The tune is the first of a musical compilation benefitting charitable organizations from the duo's manager Scooter Braun's SB Projects that will be released over the course of the year.

2020's pop royalty came together--for a good cause.

A week after announcing their collaboration, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande unveiled "Stuck with U," which will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation. The tune is the first of a musical compilation benefitting charitable organizations from the duo's manager Scooter Braun's SB Projects that will be released over the course of the year.

First Responders Children’s Foundation funds grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving on the front lines during the global pandemic.

"i can’t fully articulate ……… howwwww happy i am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing)," Grande shared on Instagram prior to the release. "this moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and i really just love this song so much."

The accompanying video is a combination of videos sent in by fans who would have attended prom this time of the year, plus countless others who are spending time with loved ones during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders. "I want to see you guys having fun in quarantine. This is the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now," Bieber wrote when asking fans to submit clips.

See the result, and listen to "Stuck with U" below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.