Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Wed in South Carolina

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are Mr. and Mrs. (again)!

A little over a year since the couple legally tied the knot in a Manhattan courthouse, they held their more traditional wedding ceremony in South Carolina on Monday, according to multiple news outlets. The duo wed at sunset at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The 154 guests included Scooter Braun, Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, and Daniel Caesar is expected to perform later in the evening.

As a "wedding gift" for himself, Bieber splurged on a watch from Jadelle Beverly Hills, taking to Instagram to share a photo of his new ice.

Days ahead of the ceremony, Hailey threw a bachelorette party for her female friends in Los Angeles.