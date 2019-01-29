Justin Bieber Launches Street Style Clothing Line 'Drew'

Drew, which is Bieber's middle name, has various unisex t-shirts, sweatshirts and pants, all with either the smiley face logo or simply "drew" written across the front.

Justin Bieber has been sporting items from his Drew House clothing line around Los Angeles lately, and teased the launch by selling hotel slippers with a smiley face on them. Now, the whole line is for sale, and it is full of comfy, casual pieces for everyday wear.

Drew, which is Biebs' middle name, has various unisex t-shirts, sweatshirts and pants, all with either the smiley face logo or simply "drew" written across the front. The prices range from $48-$148, and the website’s “About Us” page describes the company as a “place where you can be yourself. Blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl. Wear like you don’t care. Come chill. K. Bye.”

Bieber trademarked the name for his company back in February 2018, and many of the items are still available.

