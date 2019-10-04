Justin Bieber Fires Back at PETA Over His Purchase of Luxury Part-Exotic Cats

"Go focus on real problems," the singer wrote on Instagram. "Like poaching, and animal brutality. Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat?"

Justin Bieber is standing up for his kitties. Days after The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Bieber spent $35,000 on two luxury part-exotic kittens, he's defending the choice to animal rights activists.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) came after Bieber for buying Sushi and Tuna, two part-African Serval cats, from the breeder Select Exotics. "Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter—rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats [and] contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis," a rep wrote to THR.

Now Bieber has fired back, writing, "PETA can suck it" on his Instagram story. He continued, "PETA go focus on real problems. Like poaching, and animal brutality. Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat? U weren't tripping when I got my dog Oscar and he wasn't a rescue.. every pet we get must be a rescue? I believe in adopting rescues but also think there are preferences and that's what breeders are for."

The newlywed singer wrapped by writing, "PETA go help with all of the plastic in the ocean and leave my beautiful cats alone."

PETA has already responded to Bieber's choice words. President Ingrid Newkirk told THR in a statement: "Sorry, Justin, but you must think more deeply about this issue: When millions of animals are losing their lives every year because not enough people adopt—choosing instead to shop—the animal overpopulation crisis is a 'real problem.' That's what 'sucks.' PETA urges you to spend just one hour in a municipal animal shelter with us—we think you'll understand how hard it is to look into the animals' eyes and know that because people pay breeders, many of them will pay with their lives. You have the power to be a great role model on this issue—your behavior guides that of tons of your fans—so please put that to good use."

Bieber's Instagram account dedicated to the Savannah cats @kittysushiandtuna now has more than 260,000 followers, after he launched it last weekend.

The catfight comes after Bieber said "I do" to wife Hailey Bieber on Monday at the Montage Palmetto Bluffs resort in South Carolina, where he gave away crewnecks and sweatpants from his fashion line Drew House to guests to mark the occasion.