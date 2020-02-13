Justin Bieber Releases New Album 'Changes'

The album, which follows 2015's 'Purpose,' quite literally represents the "changes" in Bieber's life over the past five years.

Bieber is back and better than ever.

It's been almost a year since Justin Bieber announced onstage with Ariana Grande at Coachella that he will be returning to music after his hiatus, and on Friday, he delivered a Valentine's Day gift in the form of Changes.

Changes, which follows 2015's Purpose, quite literally represents the "changes" in Bieber's life over the past five years. He's married now (very fitting with the V-Day release date), and his new album features a slew of bouncy love songs dedicated to his wife, Hailey Bieber, including "Intentions," "Habitual," "That's What Love Is" and more.

The album also includes a number of collaborators, including Kehlani on the previously-released "Get Me," Quavo on "Intentions," "Forever" with Post Malone and Clever, "Second Emotion" with Travis Scott, "Running Over" with Lil Dicky and a remix of the cheeky "Yummy" featuring Summer Walker.

Listen to Changes in full below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.