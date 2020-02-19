Justin Bieber, James Corden Sing "Smelly Cat" During "Carpool Karaoke"

The singer and 'Late Late Show' host also sang "I Don't Care," "Yummy," "Love Yourself," "Intentions" and "One Less Lonely Girl."

Justin Bieber reflected on his first year of marriage to Hailey Baldwin during his second appearance on The Late Late Show's "Carpool Karaoke" on Tuesday.

After he shared that "being married is the best thing that's ever happened to me," the singer said that he and his wife spend their free time binge watching TV shows including House and Friends.

James Corden asked the singer which Friends character he's most like. "I think I'm a mix of all of them," answered Bieber. "Ross is like the super sensitive one, and I'm very sensitive. So then Chandler's also super sarcastic and witty. I'm not gonna give myself compliments, but I'd like to say I'm a little witty."

To prove that he's similar to Joey, Bieber gave his best impression of the character's catchphrase, "How you doin'?'"

Corden suggested that Bieber perform Phoebe's "Smelly Cat" during his upcoming tour before they sang the song together. After signing the original version of the song, Bieber and Corden gave it their own twist and added a fast beat to their rendition.

The singer and CBS host kicked off the car ride by singing along to Bieber's collaboration with Ed Sheeran "I Don't Care."

After singing the song, Corden noted that his "issue with this song" is that Sheeran will never do choreography when performing it. The host shared his ideas for a dance to do with the song, though Bieber quickly stopped him. "Immediately no. Instantly I was like, 'Yeah, no,'" said the singer. "But I love you and your value stays the same. You're still valuable, but that dance right there does not add value."

Bieber added that Corden's dance wasn't what the kids want to see and suggested that he check out TikTok for some inspiration. The host responded that all he's seen on TikTok are videos of users dancing to Bieber's "Yummy," so the singer suggested that the create "definitive 'Yummy' choreography."

Corden was quick to criticize Bieber's choreography suggestions, though the singer argued that the host's "delivery is trash."

Once they perfected the dance moves, Bieber took over the DJ duties and played the song.

The singer later discussed his decision to challenge Tom Cruise to fight on Twitter last year. "I was just being stupid," he said. "Then people were like, 'Yeah, I want to see this happen.' And I was like, 'You know what? That could actually be funny.' I would've done it."

Corden said that he would "back Tom every day of the week" in a fight against Bieber, though the singer argued "there's absolutely no way" Cruise could beat him because "he's not the guy you see in movies."

After Bieber admitted that he was becoming frustrated with Corden's comments, the host suggested that he "work his way up" by fighting Corden, then Zach Braff and then Cruise.

The two continued to argue about Cruise's ability to fight Bieber and the singer said that Corden didn't "understand the mind control" that he has. He continued, "I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment!"

Following an arm wrestling match that Bieber won, the two sang "Love Yourself" and his Quavo collaboration "Intentions."

Bieber later spoke about his decision to perform "One Less Lonely Girl" for Baldwin at their wedding. Corden explained that the singer used to pick a fan to perform the song to on stage during his earlier tours. Bieber would always end the performance by giving a rose to the fan.

The segment concluded with Bieber and Corden singing "One Less Lonely Girl." When they finished their performance, Bieber handed Corden a rose.

Watch the full "Carpool Karaoke" segment below.

