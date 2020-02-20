Justin Bieber-Starring Animated Feature 'Cupid' Taps Writer

Black List writer Mike Vukadinovich will pen the screenplay with 'The Greatest Showman' director Michael Gracey set to exec produce.

Animated feature Cupid, which will voice star Justin Bieber, is bringing on new behind-the-screen talent.

Black List veteran Mike Vukadinovich will pen the screenplay for Mythos Studios about the Greek god of love, while The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey is joining the production as an exec producer.

Pete Candeland is set to direct. Cupid was previously developed by writer Carlos Kotkin from a story adaptation by David Maisel.

“The addition of Michael Gracey and Mike Vukadinovich, who have both collaborated closely with our talented director Pete Candeland, creates the perfect team to bring the epic tale of Cupid and Psyche to life,” said Mythos Studios chairman and co-founder David Maisel.

Candeland added: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Michael and Mike to the ‘Cupid’ family. They bring the highest levels of imagination, brain power and execution to everything they do, and they have always been a personal source of inspiration for me.”

Mythos Studios was founded in 2018 by Maisel, the founding chairman of Marvel Studios, and Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects and chairman of Ithaca Holdings, who joined as the principal investor. Cupid will mark the first film of the MythoVerse, a cinematic universe of stories and characters inspired by classic Greek and Roman mythology.

Vukadinovich, whose other credits include scripts for Beetlejuice 2 at Warner Bros. and The Phantom Tollbooth at TriStar, is represented by Verve, Industry Entertainment and McKuin Frankel.