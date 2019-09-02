Justin Bieber Talks Drugs, Depression and "Abused" Relationships in Contrite Social Post

"By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world," the singer posted in a heartfelt message Monday.

Justin Bieber is sorry. Sorry for all the naughty behavior. And for all the “bad decisions.” He’s sorry for hitting drugs and messing up his relationships. He’s sorry for a lot of it, but he’s not sorry for turning his life around.

The Canadian pop star lets it all out in an Instagram post in which he discusses his difficult journey as a child star from a small town, to flying high as a young superstar making millions and mucking up in a huge way.

There’s a lot to unpack.

Bieber, a devout Christian, opens his affirmation with a frank admission of depression. "It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning…when it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after trouble," he writes. "You start foreseeing the day through lenses of 'dread' and anticipate another bad day. A cycle of feeling disappointment after disappointment. Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don’t even want to live anymore. Where you feel like it’s never going to change.”

Well, change it did. Biebs walks us through the “quite unexplainable” pressure placed at the feet of a celebrity who grows up in public, from an unstable home, and goes on to become rich and ridiculously famous.

At 18, with "no skills in the real world," millions in the bank and "access to whatever you wanted," Bieber hit the slippery slope. "By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world."

By 19, Bieber confesses to doing "pretty heavy drugs." And he says he "abused" all his relationships. "I became resentful, disrespectful to women and angry," he admits.

So what’s changed? Everything, according to Bieber, who pays thanks to God and Jesus, his support network and for his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

Read his message below.

