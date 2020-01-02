Justin Bieber Drops New Single "Yummy" Ahead of Upcoming Album

The singer's album, which doesn't yet have a release date, would mark his first solo project since 2015's 'Purpose.'

Justin Bieber is back and better than ever.

After a four year break, the superstar thanked fans for their continued support with a slew of treats, including a 2020 tour announcement and an 10-part documentary series to premiere on YouTube on Jan. 27.

On top of it all, he dropped his upcoming album's lead single, "Yummy," and it's the flirtatious Bieber we've missed and been waiting for. "Yeah, you got that yummy-yum," he repeats in the catchy hook before adding, "And you stay flexin' on me."

Bieber's album, which doesn't yet have a release date, would mark his first solo project since 2015's Purpose. During his musical break, the crooner did, however, dabble in collaboration, teaming up on a number of songs including BloodPop's "Friends," DJ Khaled's "No Brainer," Ed Sheeran's "I Don't Care," Dan + Shay's "10,000 Hours" and a guest verse on Billie Eilish's "bad guy."

Listen to "Yummy" below.

