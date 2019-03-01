Justin Lin's Perfect Storm Entertainment to Adapt Chinese Sci-Fi Short Story 'The Pantheon' (Exclusive)

Perfect Storm has partnered with Beijing Pu Luo Media Co. to make an English-language feature based on the story from Hugo Award-winning writer Hao Jingfang.

Justin Lin's Perfect Storm Entertainment is partnering with Beijing Pu Luo Media Co. to adapt Chinese-language sci-fi short story "The Pantheon" as an English-language feature.

Described as "a timely and thought-provoking sci-fi mystery," the story was written by Hao Jingfang, whose novelette Folding Beijing made her, in 2016, the first Chinese woman to win the prestigious Hugo Award, beating out fellow nominee Stephen King's "Obits." The English translation of "The Pantheon" will be published in a short-story collection later this year.

"I'm very excited to be bringing this story to life and partnering with Beijing Pu Luo Media," Lin said in a statement. "It's wonderful to work with a company who shares our goal of bringing compelling, global stories to audiences around the world. Hao Jingfang is a tremendously gifted storyteller, and we're eager to bring her bold vision to the screen."

Lin will produce for Perfect Storm alongside Marc Carlis producing for Beijing Pu Luo Media. The two companies recently formed a producing partnership and currently are developing thriller feature Rollover, based on an original story by Chinese writer Zheng Lei.

In December, Perfect Storm signed a multiyear overall television deal with Apple to produce international series "with a global perspective." The company currently has Magnum P.I. and S.W.A.T. on the air on CBS and will premiere Chinatown period crime drama Warrior, inspired by an original story by Bruce Lee, April 5 on Cinemax. On the film side, Lin will return to the Fast & Furious franchise with the ninth installment, and Perfect Storm also is developing The Standoff, about the 1969 confrontation between the LAPD and the Black Panther Party that led to the creation of S.W.A.T., as well as a feature adaptation of Steve James' Oscar-nominated financial crisis documentary Abacus: Small Enough to Jail.