Justin Simien Among Jurors for BAFTA Student Film Awards

Dear White People creator Justin Simien is among the jurors for the 2018 BAFTA Student Film Awards.

Director Jon Turteltaub and Sundance director of programming Kim Yutani will also serves as jurors, along with Jen McGowan, Dick Clement, Ian LaFrenais and Amy Adrion.

The BAFTA student film awards are meant to identify up-and-coming young filmmaking talent from a wide range of backgrounds. Submissions came from film schools in 35 countries across the world, from which nine finalists have been chosen.

Winners across the three categories — live action, animation and documentary — as well as a special jury prize will be announced at a gala ceremony on June 29 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel.