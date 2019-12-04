Justin Timberlake Clears Up 'Palmer' Co-Star Outing: "I Should Have Known Better"

After photos circulated of the singer seemingly holding hands with his co-star, Timberlake took to Instagram to address the situation: "I regret my behavior," he wrote.

Justin Timberlake is speaking out for the first time about his controversial outing with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Taking to Instagram Wednesday, the singer — who is currently filming homecoming drama Palmer — apologized to wife Jessica Biel for his "strong lapse in judgement" after photos obtained by The Sun showed Timberlake and Wainwright seemingly holding hands in New Orleans while on a break from filming the drama in which they play love interests.

"Let me be clear, nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better," he wrote.

Timberlake continued to reiterate that the situation is "not the example I want to set for my son," before apologizing to his family for the controversy. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them though such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

Timberlake finished his statement by saying he's "incredibly proud to be working on Palmer" and "excited for people to see it."

Timberlake and Biel wed in 2012 and share four-year-old son Silas. Biel has yet to make a statement regarding the cheating allegations.

The pop star and actor is currently filming the upcoming Palmer, directed by Fisher Stevens, which follows former high-school football star Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) after he returns to his hometown following a prison sentence. As he encounters difficulties from his past upon his arrival, Eddie also finds himself becoming the ward to a young boy who was abandoned by his mother.

Timberlake hasn't starred in a film since Woody Allen's 2017 comedy Wonder Wheel. A release date for Palmer has yet to be announced.