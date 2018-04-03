Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Detail Emergency C-Section in New Book

Not all went according to plan with the birth of son Silas.

In a new book from "nanny to the stars" Connie Simpson, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel discuss the unique birth of their son Silas, who was born in April 2015. The famous couple detail their birth plan, which included a natural childbirth, “two midwives, one doula [and] one meditation birthing class," as well as a "ton" of hippie baby books scattered around their lovely Hollywood Hills home, which they turned into a labor training center they referred to as "The Octagon."

But things didn't go as they'd hoped, and in the excerpt from The Nannie Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood, Biel and Timberlake explain that despite their best-laid plans, Biel had to undergo an emergency C-section. “When our plans fell apart and the serene, natural childbirth we had envisioned ended with an…emergency C-section, we arrived home exhausted…and totally in shock,” says the couple in a statement, according to ET Online. “I was obsessed with everything organic, toxin-free, natural, and homeopathic for our kid, who came into this world in an operating room through an incision.”

Luckily, Silas turned out to be just fine, as shown by this touching Father's Day post to Timberlake —he will turn 3 this month — and we’re relieved to hear that despite it all, everything ended up working out for the beautiful couple.

Simpson's book is due out on Apr. 10.

