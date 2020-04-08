Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon Recall Meeting at the MTV Video Music Awards

"The funny thing about our friendship, even when it first started, is that I just remember what you were talking about and nothing was that serious," Timberlake said on Tuesday's episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon reminisced about the beginning of their friendship during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

While Timberlake admitted he didn't remember where they first met, Fallon recalled meeting the singer at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. "I remember backstage with you at the VMAs. We shared dressing rooms kind of," said Fallon, noting that their connected dressing rooms were in the basement of Radio City Music Hall.

The awards show marked the debut of Timberlake's solo singing career, while Fallon was hosting the show.

"I was pacing downstairs and I think I was dressed as a superhero or something and I was pacing and I'm like, 'I'm so nervous, man. I hope this hosting thing goes well because, you know, if I host this that makes my career,'" recalled Fallon. "And you go, 'Yeah, well this is my first solo thing ever, so I guess it's the same.'"

"I remember we were both nervous. I don't remember everything we were saying to each other," Timberlake said of the night they met. "But the funny thing about our friendship, even when it first started, is that I just remember what you were talking about and nothing was that serious."

After recalling that they both tried to play off how important the night was for both of their careers, Timberlake added that they started "doing bits back and forth." He added, "That's all we do now."

Timberlake later spoke about his timely music video for his Anderson .Paak collaboration "Don't Slack" off the Trolls World Tour soundtrack. The video, which features Timberlake's Trolls co-star Anna Kendrick, is set inside of someone's living room.

"It's kind of crazy that it worked out that way. We didn't plan it that way," he said. "We shot the video at the beginning of February."

The video was inspired by the 1991 film Drop Dead Fred. Kendrick plays "this character that we were just basically trying to cheer up," while Timberlake and .Paak appear as imaginary friends that "antagonize this character and at the end of the video cheer her up."

"Obviously the world is going through what it's going through right now," he continued. "I've already gotten a bunch of texts like, 'How, what, when did you shoot this video?'"

"We didn't plan it that way," the singer added. "I guess it's not the worst idea to just have a dance party at your house."

The friends also teamed up to film a sketch called "Quarantine Remix" during the episode.

The bit opened with Timberlake and Fallon calling each other and asking if the other person is home.

The two soon began to beatbox and play percussion with objects they found in their kitchens. They also took turns loudly sipping coffee and sighing to add to the musical number.

Throughout the clip, Timberlake and Fallon depict the boredom they feel while quarantining by trying on a number of sunglasses and finding entertainment by showing off their unusual skills, including the host's ability to make farting sounds with his hands.