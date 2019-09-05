Justin Timberlake to Star in Homecoming Drama 'Palmer'

The script, about a man just released from prison who returns to his hometown, appeared on the 2016 Black List.

Justin Timberlake is making a dramatic return to the silver screen.

The pop star and actor, who released a new album last year and hasn't starred in a film since Woody Allen's 2017 comedy Wonder Wheel, is set to star in the drama Palmer, which is slated to start production this fall, SK Global announced Thursday.

Fisher Stevens, best known for documentaries including the Leonardo DiCaprio production Before the Flood and an episode of Netflix's Dirty Money, is directing from a script by Cheryl Guerriero that appeared on the 2016 Black List.

Palmer follows former high-school football star Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) after he returns to his hometown following a prison sentence. As he encounters difficulties from his past upon his arrival, Eddie also finds himself becoming the ward to a young boy who was abandoned by his mother.

“Justin and Fisher bring a resonant perspective to this emotional story. It is both timely and ultimately a hopeful, entertaining story about the resilience and power of human kindness," SK Global co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin said in a statement.

Sidney Kimmel (Synecdoche, New York; Hell or High Water) and Daniel Nadler (the upcoming Motherless Brooklyn) are producing the film, which is being financed by SK Global and Nadler, alongside SK Global's Penotti and Corwin.

Timberlake — who just wrapped the animated sequel Trolls World Tour — is repped by WME and LBI Entertainment, while Stevens is with CAA and Guerriero is managed by Heroes and Villains Entertainment.

Mr. Smith will handle international sales for Palmer.