Justin Timberlake Visits Texas High School Shooting Victim at Hospital

While in town for his Man of the Woods Tour, Justin Timberlake made a stop at a Texas hospital to meet a survivor of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

The singer visited Sarah Salazar with a gift in hand, according to an update the student's mother shared on social media Friday. A GoFundMe page for Salazar says she in the intensive care unit and at "the beginning of a long road to recovery" after having emergency surgery. Her aunt, who started the GoFundMe, writes, "Her shoulder was shattered. Her mandible is fractured and she also has several rib fractures. She was shot from the neck down to her thigh. She is intubated and is recovering from the trauma to her neck vessels. After that, she will require several surgeries."

Timberlake was in the area for a pair of concerts at the Houston Toyota Center. He posted a photo from Friday night's show with the caption "Texas Strong."

A 17-year-old gunman opened fire at the Texas high school on May 18. He killed 10 people and injured 13.

After the shooting, many artists took to social media to offer their condolences, and at last weekend's Billboard Music Awards, Kelly Clarkson addressed the tragedy. "Once again, ya'll, we're grieving for more kids who have died for no reason at all," she said. "I'm so sick of moments of silence... it's not working, obviously. Why don't we do a moment of action, a moment of change? We need to do better."

This article originally appeared on Billboard.com.