Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods Tour: $37 Million Earned, and Counting

The overall grosses could potentially reach $275 million by the time the jaunt ends.

Box-office counts have been reported from the first five weeks of Justin Timberlake’s world tour in support of Man of the Woods, his latest album, released in February. Grosses totaling $36.6 million earned the pop superstar the No. 1 ranking on Billboard’s latest weekly recap of Hot Tours (see below) based on 255,780 sold tickets at 16 shows.

The Live Nation-produced tour — dubbed the Man of the Woods Tour — is booked through the end of January, with treks through North America and Europe. It began with performances March 13 and 15 at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, the first of 27 arenas in U.S. and Canadian cities scheduled through June 2. United Center in Chicago produced the top box-office results during an opening string at 11 venues. The arena logged a two-night gross of $5.3 million, based on a total attendance count just over 33,000 for shows March 27 and 28.

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Boston’s TD Garden and Bell Centre in Montreal also hosted the tour for two nights. Madison Square Garden was originally booked for two shows during the tour’s opening leg, but a March 21 date at the New York arena had to be postponed due to a heavy snowstorm. It was rescheduled for October during the tour’s fall trek.

In addition to jaunts through North America this spring, fall and next January, Timberlake will take his Man of the Woods Tour to Europe this summer. Kicking off with a three-show stint in Paris on June 22, 23 and 25, the European leg will run through late August. The tour will visit 10 countries with shows planned in 18 cities, 11 of which will host the tour for two nights. Paris is the only market that has three performances scheduled.

The Man of the Woods trek marks Timberlake’s first major touring effort since his 20/20 Experience World Tour, which began in November 2013 and spanned 14 months. That tour visited five continents, racking up $232 million in revenue from 1.9 million sold tickets at 128 concerts. Overall grosses from the current tour could potentially hit $275 million. With 112 concerts booked worldwide, overall attendance could be close to the 2 million mark based on sold-ticket tallies at the venues that have already hosted the tour.

HOT TOURS - MAY 1, 2018

Ranked by Gross. Compiled from Boxscores reported

April 24-30

Rank ACT

Total Gross

Show Date Range

Venue/City (Shows/Sellouts)

Total Attendance (Capacity)

1 JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

$36,603,786

March 13-April 15

Air Canada Centre, Toronto (2/2)

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. (1/1)

Madison Square Garden, New York (1/1)

Prudential Center, Newark, N.J. (1/1)

United Center, Chicago (2/2)

Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland (1/1)

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit (1/1)

TD Garden, Boston (2/2)

Bell Centre, Montreal (2/2)

Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City (1/1)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (2/2)

255,780 (255,780)



2 KENNY CHESNEY

$11,382,310

April 21-28

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla. (1/1)

Miller Park, Milwaukee (1/1)

98,818 (98,818)



3 P!NK

$6,981,716

April 4-21

Madison Square Garden, New York (2/2)

Philips Arena, Atlanta (1/1)

42,727 (42,727)



4 ROMEO SANTOS

$3,423,081

March 30-31

The Forum, Inglewood, Calif. (2/2)

28,833 (28,833)



5 MALUMA

$2,763,255

April 19-22

Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land, Texas (1/1)

El Paso (Texas) County Coliseum (1/1)

Laredo (Texas) Arena (1/1)

Freeman Coliseum, San Antonio (1/1)

27,467 (27,467)



6 ERIC CHURCH

$1,625,139

April 27-28

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, Texas (1/1)

Austin360 Amphitheater, Austin, Texas (1/1)

28,336 (28,336)



7 HARRY STYLES

$1,323,240

April 27

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (1/0)

14,263 (14,532)



8 BON JOVI

$1,205,217

April 20

Philips Arena, Atlanta (1/1)

12,667 (12,667)



9 VANCE JOY

$914,728

April 13-29

Hearst Greek Theatre, Berkeley, Calif. (1/1)

Grand Sierra Resort Theatre, Reno, Nev. (1/1)

The Pearl at The Palms, Las Vegas (1/1)

Comerica Theatre, Phoenix (1/1)

Plaza Theatre, El Paso, Texas (1/1)

Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, Kansas City, Mo. (1/1)

Brady Theatre, Tulsa, Okla. (1/1)

The Criterion, Oklahoma City (1/1)

22,466 (22,466)



10 CHRIS YOUNG

$769,065

April 18-20

Brandon (Miss.) Amphitheater (1/0)

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Amphitheater (1/0)

Amphitheater at the Wharf, Orange Beach, Ala. (1/1)

21,163 (24,158)

This article originally appeared on Billboard.com.