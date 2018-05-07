K-Pop Star Jessica Jung Signs With UTA

The Korean-American entertainer and fashion entrepreneur is a former member of Girls' Generation.

K-pop star Jessica Jung has signed with UTA, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard have exclusively learned. The agency will represent her in North America for music, film, television and endorsements, while she will continue to be repped by South Korea's Coridel Entertainment and U.S.-based East West Artists.

The San Francisco native, 29, rose to international fame as a member of one of K-pop's best-selling girl groups, Girls' Generation, from 2007 through 2014. She released her first solo EP, With Love, J, in 2016, which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's World Albums chart and then released EPs Wonderland (No. 7 on World Albums) and last year's My Decade (No. 5), which was led by single "Summer Storm."

"I have the utmost confidence in UTA's abilities to help me develop and expand my career globally," Jung said in a statement.

After her exit from Girls' Generation, Jung, who was named Asian Fashion Icon at the 2014 Sohu Fashion Awards, also launched fashion line Blanc & Eclare, which operates 60 stores around the world. She recently starred in China's romantic comedy feature I Love That Crazy Little Thing and also acted in the Stephon Marbury biopic My Other Home, starring the NBA-turned-Chinese basketball superstar as himself.

Said Max Michael, UTA head of Asian business development and motion picture lit agent, in a statement, "We are excited to work with such a driven, multi-hyphenated artist and help her continue to grow her audience globally."