Kacey Musgraves and James Corden Perform Christmas Love Story Musical

The two performed 14 holiday tunes during the 'Late Late Show' segment, including "Jingle Bell Rock," "Wonderful Christmastime" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Kacey Musgraves joined James Corden in telling a Christmas love story set to 14 holiday tunes on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show.

Musgraves kicked off the performance by singing "Jingle Bell Rock" on the set of a holiday store. The singer donned an elf hat as she arranged the ornaments on a Christmas tree.

As she exited the store, Musgraves ran into Corden on the street. "I don't wanna miss out on a holiday/ But I can't stop staring at your face," Corden sang Justin Bieber's "Under the Mistletoe" to Musgraves. She responded, "I should be playing in the winter snow/ But I'ma be under the mistletoe."

The two moved to an outdoor setting, where they built a snowman as they sang Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime."

Musgraves and Corden moved inside to a living room set. She sang about "chestnuts roasting on an open fire" as they performed "The Christmas Song." The two sang, "Although it's been said many times/ Many ways, Merry Christmas to you." They then clinked their mugs before moving onto the next set.

The singer returned to her job at the holiday store, where she sang "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" as she helped the store's Santa put his beard on.

Corden watched through the window and mistook Musgrave's help as her cheating on him. He broke out into "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" before he knocked on the window. Musgraves left the store to explain what was happening. "The snow's coming down," she sang along to "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." Corden walked away as she continued to sing, "Baby, please come home."

Musgraves then sat down on a bench and performed her song "Christmas Makes Me Cry." Meanwhile, Corden performed Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas" while enjoying an entire pizza pie by himself.

She later showed up at his doorstep with a present and performed "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." After handing him the gift, she sang, "From now on our troubles will be out of sight."

Despite Musgrave's good intentions, Corden slammed the door in her face. She then sang "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch." As Corden opened Musgrave's thoughtful gift inside, the singer stood on the opposite side of the door and flipped him off.

Realizing he made a mistake, Corden went on a mission to find Musgraves as he sang "Run Run Rudolph" and ran through a number of sets.

He later found Musgraves at the park, where she listened to a group of carolers performing "Silent Night."

Paying tribute to Love Actually, Corden help up multiple poster boards that read, "Say it's carol singers. I know what you're thinking. They are obviously carol singers. I'm trying to do that thing from Love Actually." As Corden continued to pay homage to the holiday film, Musgraves was touched by the sentiment and embraced him in a hug.

Following their reconciliation, the two sang "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday." The singer and host then made their way to the audience and continued to sing to the crowd. "Why don't you give your love for Christmas," they concluded.

