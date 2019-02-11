Kacey Musgraves, Lady Gaga See 480 Percent Sales Gains After Grammy Wins

Sales of H.E.R.’s "Hard Place" and such Dolly Parton songs as "9 to 5" and "Jolene" also increased in the wake of the music ceremony.

The 2019 Grammy Awards yielded big sales gains for the tunes performed on Sunday's live CBS broadcast, according to Nielsen Music.

The songs performed on the show collectively tallied a 480 percent increase in digital download sales on Feb. 10, as compared to Feb. 9, according to initial sales reports to Nielsen Music. Combined, the songs performed during the kudocast (including the original and popularized versions of songs covered) sold 71,000 downloads on the day of the show — up from 12,000 on the previous day.

Among the biggest increases were a trio of songs that all rose from a negligible sales figure on Feb. 9 to a robust sum the day of the show: H.E.R.’s "Hard Place" (5,000 on Feb. 10, up 102,000 percent), Kacey Musgraves’ "Rainbow" (4,000; up 9,430 percent) and Brandi Carlile’s "The Joke" (8,000; up 2,771 percent). In addition, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s "Shallow" surged to 14,000 sold on the day of the Grammys, up 229 percent from its 4,000 sold a day earlier. "Shallow" was the biggest seller among all of the Grammy-performed tunes.

Further, Musgraves' Golden Hour, which won two Grammys — for album of the year and best country album (both were presented during the CBS broadcast) — vaulted 597 percent (up to over 3,000 sold on Feb. 10, from less than a 1,000 on Feb. 9).

Of note, the Dolly Parton tribute during the awards ceremony scored robust gains for the songs featured in the all-star medley. Collectively, the five songs performed saw their original Parton versions sell 6,000 downloads — up 718 percent compared to the previous day (1,000 downloads). That sum includes Parton’s own renditions of “Here You Come Again,” "Jolene," "Red Shoes" and "9 to 5," along with her version of Neil Young’s "After the Gold Rush," alongside her Trio sisters Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. For good measure, Young’s original take earned a gain, too — rising 2,241 percent (but selling less than 1,000 downloads).

News on streaming gains for the performed songs will be announced in the coming days.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.