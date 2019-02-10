Grammys: Kacey Musgraves Wins Album of the Year

"It was unbelievable to be in a category with such gigantic albums, brilliant works of art," remarked Musgraves at the podium.

Kacey Musgraves won album of the year for Golden Hour at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

"Oh my god, it was unbelievable to be in a category with such gigantic albums, brilliant works of art," Musgraves said at the podium. "Life is tumultous right now, and because of that, art is really thriving. I'm very lucky to have a trustworthy team who are honest with me. I love my husband so much and this album wouldn't have been created without you."

She went on to thank her creative team and fans for enjoying her music.

The singer beat out nominees Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, Brandi Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You, Drake's Scorpion, H.E.R's H.E.R., Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys, Janelle Monae's Dirty Computer and Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By from Various Artists.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, were broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.