Kaitlyn Dever in Talks for 'Dear Evan Hansen' Film Adaptation at Universal

Stephen Chbosky, helmer of the family film 'Wonder,' will direct.

Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to star in Universal Pictures' feature adaptation of Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Dear Evan Hansen tackles adolescent mental illness, following a high schooler plagued with social anxiety who uses his classmate's suicide for his own emotional gain. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind the music for Fox's The Greatest Showman, wrote the music and lyrics.

Stephen Chbosky, helmer of the family film Wonder, will direct. Steven Levenson, the original author of Dear Evan Hansen, will adapt the story for the screen.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are producing the film adaptation through Marc Platt Productions, while Pasek, Levenson and Paul will executive produce.

Dever, whose recent credits include Olivia Wilde comedy Booksmart and award-winning Netflix series Unbelievable, is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.