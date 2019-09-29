Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang Respond to Maya Rudolph and Bowen Yang 'SNL' Impressions

"That girl being played by Maya Rudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me," Harris tweeted of the 'SNL's vet impression.

After Saturday Night Live performed a sketch that featured Maya Rudolph impersonating Kamala Harris and new cast member Bowen Yang as Andrew Yang, the Democratic candidates took to Twitter to respond.

“Haha great to see @bowenyang as me on @nbcsnl!” Yang tweeted after seeing the sketches. He later offered advice to the NBC show: "Tip to the @nbcsnl writers – you should work on some new lines for @bowenyang because I’ll be here all through 2020."

“If you think my candidacy is going well, I’m literally giving free money to people and I’m still in sixth place,” Yang’s Yang says during the sketch.

Meanwhile, Harris expressed how humbled she was to be played by SNL vet Rudolph. "That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me," she tweeted.

During the sketch, Rudolph quipped of Harris: "I’m America’s cool aunt, a fun aunt, I call that a funt. The kind of funt that will give you weed but then arrest you for that weed." She also plugged fake television shows, including Kamala on TNT.

During the SNL sketch, Larry David returned to the show with a cameo as Bernie Sanders. Alex Moffat played Beto O’Rourke, Chris Redd played Cory Booker, and Weekend Update host Colin Jost made a rare sketch appearance as Pete Buttigieg. New castmember Chloe Fineman played Marianne Williamson. The evening’s host Woody Harrelson played Joe Biden, whereas Kate McKinnon brought back her Elizabeth Warren impression.