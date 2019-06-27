Kamala Harris' Campaign Team Announces Hollywood Fundraiser Mid-Debate

The California senator will be holding an event at the home of John B. Emerson and Kimberly Marteau Emerson on July 21, with the event co-hosted by the likes of Cooper Hefner, Peter Jackson, Lynda Carter and Ron Silverman and more.

California Sen. Kamala Harris wasted no time on capitalizing on her spirited performance at Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate with her campaign team announcing a Hollywood fundraiser midway through the event.

Harris will be holding an event at the home of the former U.S. ambassador to Germany John B. Emerson and Kimberly Marteau Emerson on July 21. Several Hollywood heavyweights are set to co-host the event including director Peter Jackson, producers Ron Silverman and Debra Martin Chase, actress Lynda Carter, Playboy chief of global partnerships Cooper Hefner and former Ticketmaster chief Fred Rosen.

The price to attend the Kamala Harris For the People event is $1,000 for supporter level, $2,800 for sponsor level.

Hollywood has been one of Harris' biggest boosters. In April, she held a fundraiser in the Beverly Hills’ home of super-producer Ryan Murphy and his husband David Miller as well as another event at the home MGM's Jon Glickman and wife Christy Callahan.